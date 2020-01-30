OBS camps to be used as quarantine facilities

Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) camps in Pulau Ubin will also be used as quarantine facilities, as part of the Government's measures to deal with the Wuhan virus.

The camps will join selected chalets and university hostels as Government Quarantine Facilities (GQF), said the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The MND spokesman told The New Paper: "The Government will ensure that all persons served with quarantine orders will be housed in appropriate locations.

"In addition to selected chalets and university hostels, OBS camps in Pulau Ubin have also been identified as a Government Quarantine Facility."

The GQFs will undergo a thorough cleaning process, according to guidelines from Ministry of Health, added the MND spokesman.

The spokesman said: "Care will be taken to make sure the rooms are safe for stay. As people staying at the GQFs are not supposed to come into contact with others, this eliminates the possibility of the spread of virus through person-to-person contact."

On Monday, the authorities announced that three hostels each from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University will be used as quarantine facilities, should the need arise.