Observers of Qing Ming Festival should be socially responsible: NEA

Those who are observing the Qing Ming Festival should exercise socially responsible behaviour amid the coronavirus situation, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

The Qing Ming Festival will take place on April 4, and the peak period is expected to be between March 21 and April 19.

"Those who feel unwell or are sick should stay at home, see a doctor and avoid visiting during the Qing Ming peak periods as crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and the government columbaria," said NEA in a statement.

HYGIENE HABITS

Visitors should observe good hygiene habits, such as binning their litter and keeping the shared spaces clean.

NEA also reminded those who engage in religious activities such as the burning of joss papers to do so in a considerate manner and keep the environment clean.

They should use burners and containers for the burning of joss paper to minimise flying ashes, burn the paper in small quantities to reduce smoke emission, and avoid creating fire hazards such as leaving lit candles and matches unattended.

They also should not leave any food offerings and litter after visiting.

The crowds are expected to peak at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and government columbaria in Mandai, Yishun and Choa Chu Kang during the festival on April 4, Good Friday on April 10, and the weekends during March 21 to April 19.

Those who wish to avoid the crowds and traffic congestion are urged to avoid visiting in the mornings of these peak periods.

The crowds at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium are also expected to be larger this year as more next-of-kin will visit given that the niche occupancy at the columbarium has continued to grow, said NEA.

Traffic arrangements, such as directional signs and instructions by the Traffic Police and traffic wardens, will be in place to cope with the expected congestion.

NEA said: "To minimise traffic congestion, visitors are advised to take public transport, or the shuttle buses provided during the peak periods."

Designated drop-off and pick-up points will also be set up at Mandai and Choa Chu Kang Cemetery for those taking taxis and private-hire vehicles.