OCBC Cycle 2019 first to receive Eco Event certification mark after successful effort to cut wastage

OCBC Cycle 2019 (above) is the first event in Singapore to be awarded the Eco Event certification.

OCBC Cycle 2019 has become the first event to earn the Singapore Environment Council's Eco Event certification.

The organisers of the cycling event that was held from May 10 to 12 managed to reduce wastage by almost 40,000 items - from bubble wrap to ziplock bags - compared with OCBC Cycle 2018.

Measures to reduce waste included the replacement of paper flyers in event packs with large information boards at the event as well as on the OCBC Cycle website.

Items in event packs - bibs, tags and apparel - were packed in recyclable paper envelopes instead of plastic bags.

OCBC also planted 140 trees, one for every 50 cyclists who registered for OCBC Cycle 2019.

These trees were planted on June 1 at the Dairy Farm Nature Park, with the help of more than 60 cyclists as well as NParks and OCBC staff.

Mr Seet Keng Zee, 32, started participating in OCBC Cycle in 2011. While he thought the waste-reducing initiatives were good, he had some suggestions on how OCBC could take the initiatives further.

He told The New Paper: "OCBC could provide barrels of water and isotonic drinks instead of giving it in bottles - and inform participants to bring their own bottles. Of course, they have to make sure this doesn't create a human traffic jam at refill stations.

"Participants could also choose to opt-out of receiving race-packs during registration, as in the Income Eco run."

Mr N. Sivasothi, 53, had similar thoughts.

He participated in OCBC Cycle 2018 and 2019.

"It was a pleasant surprise when I saw that the jersey was wrapped in paper and not the usual plastic bag. It was a really happy note to start the race on," he said.

"To go further, I think OCBC could look into letting participants opt-out of receiving the event pack. When organisers make an effort to be eco-friendly, it makes me want to participate more."