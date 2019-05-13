OCBC Cycle ‘good bonding time’ with husband, says housewife

During the OCBC Cycle Mighty Savers Family Ride on Saturday, she had to watch her two children have fun from the sidelines as her family car could transport only two bicycles at once.

Yesterday, it was housewife Mrs Khushnam Badshaw's turn to have fun as she had the perfect start to Mother's Day, riding in the 23km The Straits Times Ride with her husband Mr Kaizad Badshaw.

"I was really excited and it was good bonding time with my husband. We took many photos on the Sheares Bridge as well," said the 36-year-old.

"The enthusiasm from everyone is contagious and the energy from them spurs you on to finish the ride."

The couple were among nearly 6,800 people who participated in the 11th OCBC Cycle's community rides - The ST Ride (23km) and The Sportive Ride (42km) - at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday.

The ST Ride also attracted cyclists from the Para Cycling Federation of Singapore.

One of them was hand cyclist Mr Prashant Arkal, 33, who spent about three months preparing for the event.

"It was quite a different experience because normally, in other para-cycling events, there are not many participants. With the crowd and climbs on this route, it became a technical race for me while other races were more focused on speed," said the IT software engineer.