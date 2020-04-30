OCBC donates $1.2m to needy communities

Soman Raja, 38, a worker from 53 Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory, with the essential items received from OCBC Bank on April 27.

OCBC Bank and staff will donate $1,225,000 to support 1,000 needy Singaporean families and 55,800 migrant workers in its fourth tranche of donations.

In a media release on April 28, OCBC said it had previously supported frontline healthcare workers, vulnerable seniors, families and affected communities in China.

In total, the bank and its employees have donated almost $2.2 million to help communities in the ASEAN region and Greater China.

Over the past two weeks, the bank reached out to over 20 charity organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs) and dormitory operators to provide targeted help.

The 1,000 families that will be supported are under the care of Beyond Social Services, Care Corner Singapore, Food from the Heart, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore.

Each family will receive $800 worth of supermarket vouchers, with additional vouchers given to families in need of more help.

They will be able to obtain necessities like medicine and fresh foods.

On helping needy families, Samuel Tsien, group chief executive officer of OCBC Bank said in the release: “This will hopefully tide them over the next six to seven months as I do hope and expect some stability returning – though not yet a strong recovery by any means – before 2020 winds down.”

On top of families, migrant workers living in nine dormitories and the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub will also be supported.

The dormitories include the gazetted isolation areas Westlite Toh Guan, Westlite Mandai, Tuas South Dormitory and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

Support will be given through food ingredients, equipment for additional personal protection and cleaning and personal necessities.