OCBC staff volunteers celebrate CNY with seniors online and offline

PHOTO: OCBC BANK
Feb 10, 2021 06:00 am

With this year's Chinese New Year celebrations being more muted, OCBC Bank staff volunteers adopted a hybrid volunteering model to bring festive cheer to seniors under the care of Care Corner Singapore. They organised a Chinese New Year activity on Jan 25 for 60 seniors from two Care Corner Senior Activity Centres at Champions Way and Marsiling Lane, with the permitted number of volunteers facilitating at the centres and a bigger number of volunteers dialling in virtually. This arrangement enabled the seniors to have the best of both worlds - using technology to meet their friends for a huat celebration in a safe manner and having their favourite few volunteers around to help with the more challenging origami activity.

