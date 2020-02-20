OCBC workers to give food, cards to healthcare staff

OCBC Bank staff members arranging boxes of snacks as they prepare to distribute them to hospital workers.

Seven thousand OCBC Bank employees will distribute food items and handwritten cards to healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) over the next two weeks.

Launched yesterday, the initiative by OCBC seeks to show support and appreciation for front-line medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In partnership with F&N Foods, the bank will be delivering 20,000 bottles of bird's nest drinks and more than 45,000 packets of drinks and snacks.

Ms Lara Medina, a senior assistant nurse in her 20s and one of the initiative's recipients, said: "My colleagues and I appreciate this. The food will come in handy whenever we need a break, especially when the shops are closed. These gestures go a long way in motivating our staff at TTSH and NCID who are working tirelessly to care for our patients and the community."

As a special treat, TTSH staff will also receive free cups of bubble tea courtesy of OCBC's partnership with Gong Cha. The hospital's Gong Cha outlet will serve the front-line workers up to 1,000 complimentary cups of the chain's top drinks daily.

In addition, employees at OCBC have penned appreciation cards for hospital staff.

Ms Koh Ching Ching, OCBC head of group brand and communications, said: "As bankers, we don't have the skill sets to support our healthcare workers, but we really want to show our appreciation. We hope our small gesture will help brighten their day just a little."