From Oct 13, unvaccinated people can no longer eat at hawker centres, enter malls

Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be able to dine-in, go to shopping malls, hawker centres and coffeeshops, or visit attractions from next Wednesday (Oct 13).

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday (Oct 9) that this is a move to protect unvaccinated individuals in the community and to reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

The ministry added that epidemiological investigations have identified food and beverage settings such as hawker centres, retail establishments, and shopping centres as settings frequently visited by a significant proportion of Covid-19 positive cases, including those who are unvaccinated, and who later fell very sick.

Currently, those who are unvaccinated can dine-in at hawker centres and coffeeshops.

Groups of up to two fully vaccinated people are allowed to dine-in at F&B outlets. Children under the age of 12, recovered individuals, and unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test (PET) result can be included in the group of two.

The new rules, which is an expansion of the current set of rules that will kick in on Oct 13, would mean that only groups of up to two fully vaccinated people will be allowed to dine-in at hawker centres or coffee shops, MOH said.

"Individuals who do not meet the above criteria can still buy takeaway food," it added.

Large, standalone supermarkets are exempted from this requirement, MOH said.