Officers not visiting homes to enforce circuit breaker rules

Police yesterday dismissed claims on social media and text messaging platforms that National Environment Agency officers and the police were visiting homes ahead of Hari Raya to arrest people who flout circuit breaker measures.

"Please do not spread false rumours. Please comply with safe distancing measures, including no gatherings with family or friends who do not live together," the police said in a Facebook post.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

This is not the first time that the police have had to dismiss such a claim.

On April 14, the police said they did not actively check homes for people breaking circuit breaker rules, but would take action if they came across such cases in the course of dealing with other complaints.

The police statement last month referred to circulating text messages that suggested that they were going door to door to arrest those who had invited people not living with them to their homes.

"This is not true," the police had said.