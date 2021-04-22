OK Chicken Rice giving away 1,000 meals on May Day to Singaporeans

Mr Daniel Tan and his wife made headlines last year for giving away 10,000 packets of chicken rice to healthcare workers before the circuit breaker.

When Mr Daniel Tan and his wife made headlines last year for giving away 10,000 packets of chicken rice to healthcare workers right before the circuit breaker, it was not meant to be a one-off event.

This May Day, his hawker stall OK Chicken Rice will be treating Singaporeans to 1,000 free meals across its four outlets located at coffee shops in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, St George's Road, Hougang Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 51.

Each outlet will offer 250 meals for dine-in from 5pm to 9pm or when fully redeemed, and diners can choose from six variations including roasted chicken rice, roasted chicken curry noodles and steamed chicken porridge.

Mr Tan, 41, told The New Paper that safe distancing and crowd control measures will be implemented at his stalls, with designated staff managing the queue and signboards updating the number of meals left. The venues can accommodate 80 to 184 diners.

Mr Tan had previously given away 1,000 free meals on May Day in 2018, and offered chicken rice at $0.54 for National Day in 2019.

The Singaporean entrepreneur, who also oversees three minimarts, a renovation company and a back office support company, said this latest giveaway is not a charity event.

KAMPUNG SPIRIT

He said: "Rich or poor, everyone is welcome. I want them to come in happily and leave with a happy face... This Labour Day, we hope to use our food to (reignite) the kampung spirit."

While more than $30,000 in public donations during last year's giveaway covered the costs for ingredients, Mr Tan admitted he lost money on rent and staff salaries.

However, he has no regrets.

"(Making) profit is important, but it's not my priority. Goodwill is more valuable to me," he said, adding the publicity received was also important towards building his brand.

"Just last month, I got a call for a bulk order of 200 packets of chicken rice and porridge for a nursing home. When I asked how they knew me, they said, 'Last year you donated (to the healthcare workers), we remember (that)'."

After setting up OK Chicken Rice's first stall in Ang Mo Kio in November 2019, three more have opened since last June, with a fifth in Jurong West in the works.

Meanwhile, Pratunam Plus by Soi Thai Soi Nice, a Thai street food eatery owned by SimYee Holdings, will be giving 500 portions of Kway Teow Gai and Basil Minced Pork Rice to migrant workers on May Day at its Bugis+ outlet.

Redemptions will be available all day for work permit holders and are limited to one redemption per person for dine-in only.

Mr Chiam Wee Leong, managing director of SimYee Holdings, said: "Being away from home the past year during the Covid-19 pandemic must be hard on the migrant worker community.

"We hope our small gesture will show them how much we appreciate their contributions, and let them know Singapore will always be their home away from home."