Old in number but young at heart

Mr John Cheng, 81, running the Sundown Marathon (above) over the weekend and cycling in Okinawa, Japan, last year.

Mr John Cheng ran the full 42.195km at the Osim Sundown Marathon on Saturday in seven hours and nine minutes.

Mr Cheng is 81, and he isn't just a running man. He also kayaks, treks and cycles.

Ironically, Mr Cheng said he was hardly active when he was younger.

He said: "I used to work in marketing construction equipment and the only sport I played was golf. I was mostly very active around the pubs drinking beer."

When he turned 67, Mr Cheng realised he was falling ill often.

He said: "I thought that now since I've retired, I can play golf every day. I discovered my sedentary life can lead to illnesses and I wasn't challenging my brain or my body. I had to do something about it."

That was when he learnt how to cycle.

"You realise you're just a tiny little thing amid so much around you." Mr John Cheng

Then, in his 70s, Mr Cheng took his passion to the next level, going on cycling trips in Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

He even cycled 1,200km around Taiwan, taking 11 to 12 days.

He said: "Cycling gives me a lot of freedom. You feel the breeze and you challenge yourself by going up the hill and when you go down it's a lot of fun."

Beyond the physical activity and the freedom that comes with cycling, Mr Cheng has enjoyed the friendships he has struck along the way.

BUDDIES

He said: "You have your buddies with you. On these cycling trips, they eat and sleep with you. I made so many friends."

He goes on cycling trips in groups of about 25 and he's usually the oldest - about 30 years above the average age.

His cycling friends also encouraged him to take up other sports, like kayaking.

He started around Pulau Ubin and Gardens by the Bay, and has even kayaked in Lake Toba in Indonesia.

He said: "The sea has a calming effect on me. It's nice to just dip into the side of the kayak and splash water on yourself. I also like it when I paddle along and everything is quiet.

"You realise you're just a tiny little thing amid so much around you."

Mr Cheng has also gone trekking in Hong Kong, Nepal, South Korea and Bhutan.

While training for Saturday's marathon, he said he ran till his toenails came off and his knees hurt.

He said most of the time, he is at least 30 years older than the average person in one of his activity groups.

He said: "They ask me if I'm sure I can join them because they can't take care of me. I tell them I can look after myself."

He added: "I think I'm now fitter than I ever was. I'm making use of the time I have to push the envelope. If I can still do it, why not?"