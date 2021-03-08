Old Raffles Girls' School used as Sunday gathering site for maids until end-June

At Amphitheatre @ 20 Anderson Road, foreign domestic workers take part in a variety of activities including art jamming and the sale of food, drinks and clothes.

The former Raffles Girls' School (RGS) at 20 Anderson Road is now being used as an alternative gathering site for foreign domestic workers (FDWs).

Amphitheatre @ 20 Anderson Road opened on Feb 21 and will remain open for FDWs to use every Sunday till the end of June. It provides a space with services and activities for FDWs amid safe management measures.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) worked with government agencies, such as the Ministry of Manpower, on the initiative.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang took a tour of the site yesterday and said though the initiative was still in its pilot phase, more sites were being looked at to take it further.

She said: "Because of the pandemic, several of the usual hangout (spots) for foreign domestic workers on their rest days have been affected and are also subject to safe distancing measures."

The RGS alumna added that the initiative was a worthy use of the site.

The CDE had roped in various partners to provide services and activities for the FDWs, including art jamming, telecommunication and remittance services, and the sale of food, drinks and clothes.

It is open only to FDWs, who are issued a blue token as an additional safety step on top of existing safe distancing measures when they enter the premises.

Filipina Evelyn Obillo, 49, who has been working here for 19 years, said she supported the initiative as it provides a safe haven for maids.

She said: "This is very good for us domestic helpers as it will ease overcrowding in the hot spots. In here, we are sheltered from rain or sun and we feel safe and secure."

Mr Shamsul Kamar, executive director of CDE, said he hopes to have more Singaporeans volunteer for the initiative to engage the FDWs.

"We can do more, we can work with all our stakeholders, have more activities... bringing in the many Singaporeans who want to volunteer," he said.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.