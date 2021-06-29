Older students back in school amid cautious easing of curbs

MOE said older students can comply with safety measures better and will serve as good role models.

Singapore relaxed another curb in line with its cautious, step-by-step reopening of sectors, as older students returned to their classrooms for the start of a new term yesterday.

This marks the first time they have been allowed back in school since the nation eased its strict rules on in-person gatherings and stepped up its vaccination drive.

TWO DOSES

More than 80 per cent of school staff, including teachers and canteen vendors, have received two doses of the vaccine, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

It added that more than 311,000 eligible students had registered for their vaccination appointments as of Sunday, with around 92 per cent of this group having received their first dose.

Singapore indicated last week that it plans to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease once enough residents have been vaccinated.

The MOE noted that the average attendance rate for students allowed back yesterday was about 97 per cent.

This is similar to what was seen this time last year, as well as in the years before Covid-19 struck, it said.

At present, only those attending Primary 4 to 6, Secondary 3 to 5, junior colleges and Millennia Institute are back in school. Secondary 1 and 2 students will go back to school on Thursday, while Primary 1 to 3 pupils will return next Tuesday.

"We are bringing back the older students... first, as they are more able to comply with the safe management measures, which are especially important with the new strains of the virus being more virulent," MOE said.

"They will serve as good role models for the younger students."

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing added that the safety of students and staff remains his ministry's top priority.

MOE will continue to work with schools to ensure that safe management measures are in place as Singapore eases into the school term, he said, thanking teachers and other school staff for their work in ensuring that schools reopened smoothly.

"To parents, we are grateful for your strong partnership and understanding in helping to ensure that our schools remain safe places for our children," Mr Chan said.

To prevent the transmission of Covid-19, students have to wear masks and abide by fixed seating arrangements in school. They will also have to take their temperatures daily and have staggered recess times.

High-touch surfaces are regularly cleaned and school premises are disinfected daily. Schools also remind parents to keep children at home if they or any of their household members display flu-like symptoms.