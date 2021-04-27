One case each in community and dormitory: MOH

A Bangladeshi worker staying in a different block at Westlite Woodlands dormitory from two earlier Covid-19 cases was one of two locally transmitted cases announced yesterday.

The 35-year-old construction worker, employed by Jenta Decoration Contractor, did not interact with the other Bangladeshi worker and his roommate who tested positive last week, MOH said.

The work permit holder had tested negative for the virus during his stay-home notice (SHN), and rostered routine testing - the last of which was last Tuesday.

On Thursday, he was quarantined as part of precautionary measures.

"He is asymptomatic but was tested for Covid-19 on (Friday) during quarantine to determine his status," MOH said.

He tested positive for Covid-19, but another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Sunday was negative for the virus.

"His Ct value was very high, and his serology test result has also come back positive," the Health Ministry said.

Based on his travel history to Bangladesh from Feb 17 last year to Dec 21, MOH said he was likely to have been infected while overseas and "is shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others".

The sole community case yesterday is a 19-year-old Singaporean who studies in the United Kingdom, MOH said.

She was in the UK last year from Sept 11 to Dec 1, and reported that she developed acute respiratory infection symptoms in September but had not been tested for Covid-19.

Her previous test during SHN from Dec 1 to 14 came back negative for the virus. She is asymptomatic and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Friday ahead of her trip back to the UK. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

45 New cases

30 Death

1New cases in community

20 Discharged yesterday

1 New case in dormitories

43 Imported cases

109 In hospital

61051 Total cases

60667 Total recovered