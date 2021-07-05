One community infection, lowest in over a month in Singapore

Singapore saw just one locally transmitted Covid-19 case yesterday.

This marks the lowest number of daily community cases reported in more than a month.

The patient is currently unlinked, said the Health Ministry in an update.

Two coronavirus clusters - including the one linked to industrial equipment supplier Tektronix - have also been closed, as no new cases have emerged in the past 28 days.

There are currently 24 active clusters, ranging from three to 93 people. The largest active cluster is linked to the market and hawker centre at 115 Bukit Merah View.

Last week saw a total of 26 new community cases, down from 95 in the week before.

Another 10 imported cases were also reported yesterday, MOH said. All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

Of these, nine were detected upon arrival and the last developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

At present, 103 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. Most are well and under observation, although 10 require oxygen and two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry also gave an update on vaccination in Singapore, noting that around 5.7 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the national vaccination programme to date.

This means some 3.6 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 2.2 million having completed their second dose.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, is set to deliver a ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures in Parliament today.

This comes ahead of a Supplementary Supply Bill to effect the reallocation of funds for the measures announced in May and June, in view of phases two and three (heightened alert). - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

11 New cases

36 Deaths

0 Community, linked

103 In hospital

1 Community, unlinked

24 Open clusters

10 Imported

62617 Total cases