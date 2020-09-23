Singapore

One imported case among 21 new Covid-19 cases

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Jessie Lim
Sep 23, 2020 06:00 am

There were 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case - a work permit holder who had returned from India on Sept 10. She was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases for the second day in a row, and also no new locations and clusters.

IDENTIFIED

Migrant workers staying in dormitories accounted for the remaining 20 new coronavirus patients.

Among them, six were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

Changes to eligibility criteria for extended Covid-19 aid
Singapore

New eligibility criteria for Covid-19 Support Grant

Related Stories

3 F&B outlets ordered to shut for 10 days, 4 others fined

Universal Studios, Plaza Singapura visited by Covid-19 patients

Mask distribution under way until Oct 4, each resident to get 2 pieces

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case a day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

By the numbers 

21 New cases

27 Death

New cases in community

21 Discharged yesterday

1 Imported case

37 Total in hospital

57627 Total cases

57247 Total recovered

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus

Jessie Lim

Read articles by Jessie Lim