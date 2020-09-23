One imported case among 21 new Covid-19 cases

There were 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case - a work permit holder who had returned from India on Sept 10. She was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases for the second day in a row, and also no new locations and clusters.

IDENTIFIED

Migrant workers staying in dormitories accounted for the remaining 20 new coronavirus patients.

Among them, six were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case a day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

By the numbers

21 New cases

27 Death

0 New cases in community

21 Discharged yesterday

1 Imported case

37 Total in hospital

57627 Total cases

57247 Total recovered