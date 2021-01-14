Singapore

One local case from dormitory, alongside 37 imported cases

WONG SHIYING
Jan 14, 2021 06:00 am

The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported yesterday was from a workers' dormitory, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement last night.

The man is a work permit holder who arrived from India on Dec 11 and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 25.

His swabs done on Dec 21 and Dec 27 both came back negative. But a subsequent test taken on Tuesday as part of rostered routine testing came back positive.

"Given the relatively long time interval between his travel and positive Covid-19 test, we have classified this case as locally transmitted while epidemiological investigations are in progress," said MOH.

The case, which is currently unlinked, resides at Seatown Dormitory in Tuas and started work in the construction sector on Jan 6.

The Health Ministry said all his close contacts, including those in the dormitory and his co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH also announced 37 imported cases yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,984.

They included three Singaporeans and five permanent residents who returned from France, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

There were also 21 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

SHIP CLUSTER

Eight of the work permit holders are foreign domestic workers, while one is a sailor who worked on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6.

The 49-year-old Indonesian man was newly added to the NewOcean 6 cluster, which now has 12 confirmed cases.

The imported cases also included a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Brazil to participate in an e-sports event.

  • By the numbers

     

    38 New cases

    29 Deaths

    1 New case in dormitory

    28 Discharged yesterday

    37 Imported cases

    56 In hospital

    58,984 Total cases

    58,707 Total recovered

