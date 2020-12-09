One man's quick thinking led to rescue of kayakers off Sentosa Cove

The rescued woman on the boat from One15 Marina in the waters off Sentosa Cove.

When Mr Wade Pearce saw a capsized tandem kayak drifting in the waters off Sentosa Cove, he knew something was amiss.

Mr Pearce, the founder of boating directory, Singapore Marine Guide, told The New Paper yesterday that he was driving to One15 Marina at Sentosa Cove when he spotted a commotion. He was told that a man and a woman had tumbled into the water but only one had surfaced.

Recounting the Dec 2 incident, the 33-year-old, a resident of Sentosa Cove, said: "My first thought was to... get to them as soon as possible. I was worried they were in a dangerous situation."

He called One15 Marina and the manager of jet ski firm Sea-Doo Singapore, who only wanted to be known as Mr Shawn, for assistance.

Mr Pearce, who said he had rescued people before as a surfing instructor in China and Hong Kong, then headed out in a rescue boat with a driver.

Mr Shawn, 49, also went in search of the pair on a jet ski.

The woman was spotted clinging on to blue floating sea barriers.

Mr Pearce said: "She was relieved and thanked us... she was calm, so that was good."

Mr Shawn rescued the man, who was also clinging on to the sea barriers. He did not have his life jacket on and was about 100m from the woman. They appeared to be in their 30s.

"He might have lost his life jacket when the boat capsized, or due to the strong current. He was slightly rattled and didn't (say) much," said Mr Shawn.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 11 Cove Drive at 5.25pm on Dec 2, and attended to the man and woman, who suffered no injuries.

Mr Nicholas Yap, chairman of Canoe Ocean Paddling, said one should check the weather forecast and tidal charts before heading out on the water.

He said: "It is important to have the right safety equipment, especially communication devices... one should wear a personal flotation device especially if not a competent swimmer.

"Always remain calm and hold on to your paddle while attempting a capsize-recovery manoeuvre from the windward side of the craft.

"(If) unable to self-rescue... use channel 16 on the VHF radio or call 999, noting possible landmarks to assist the authorities."