One new cluster; more cases linked to CGH, Henderson clusters

A new cluster was declared yesterday after one new Covid-19 case was linked to a 36-year-old Malaysian man who works as a driver at Omni Aquatic Supplies.

The Malaysian man had fallen sick on June 20 and his polymerase chain reaction test came back positive on June 22. He is linked to a 31-year-old China national who works as a driver with MW Impex.

There were three other linked cases, with one linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, while two others were linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This brings the number of cases in the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster to 21, and the number of cases in the Changi General Hospital cluster to 20.

Two other cases reported yesterday are currently unlinked, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to six.

There were also seven imported cases, of which five were detected upon arrival, and the other two developed Covid-19 during their stay-home notice or isolation.

The 13 new cases take Singapore's total to 62,630 cases.

24 CLUSTERS

There are currently 24 clusters, ranging from three to 93 infections each.

MOH has closed the cluster linked to adult disability home MINDSville@Napiri in Hougang, after no new cases were linked to the cluster for the past 28 days.

MOH also gave some updates on the national vaccination programme.

So far, about 5.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

13

New cases

4

Community, linked

2

Community, unlinked

7

Imported

36

Deaths

102

In hospital

24

Open clusters

62,630

Total cases