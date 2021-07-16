One parachutist takes hard fall as Red Lions begin test jumps

Medical staff tending to the parachutist who took a hard fall in Bishan. He was stretchered off the field.

Lucky residents in some neighbourhoods were treated to a parachuting display yesterday, as the Red Lions started test jumps over various parts of the heartland in preparation for the National Day Parade (NDP).

But one parachutist took a hard fall and had to be stretchered off during an afternoon jump in Bishan. The skydiver, who was parachuting onto a field near Junction 8 mall at about 2pm, had a flag attached to him that got caught in the grass as he was about to land.

The Straits Times saw the Red Lion parachutist take a hard fall forward and remain motionless on the ground. Medical staff on-site quickly tended to him, placing a neck brace on him.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is in stable condition, a post on the official Facebook page for Singapore's NDP said. All other jumps in Bishan and Ghim Moh proceeded without a hitch.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Earlier yesterday, ST spotted about 10 people watching the Red Lions from an open area near Junction 8 shopping mall at about 9am, applauding as the skydivers descended using their signature red parachutes. Several said they were friends and family of the skydivers.

Mr Vernon Quek, 35, was there with his wife and two children, aged one and three, to support a friend. The pastor said they were there as it had been a while since seeing the Red Lions at NDP, adding that they were looking forward to watching them again next month.

Over at Ghim Moh, a crowd of about 40 people had gathered by 9am. At about 9.15am, eyes were trained skyward where five Red Lions had jumped from an aircraft, appearing as growing specks before they opened their parachutes and drifted down onto a field across the Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre.

Former civil servant Azman Kassim, 52, was on his morning jog when he saw the Red Lions and recorded their free falls on his mobile phone.

"It is something that we do not see very often, we get this only for National Day, so I am quite happy I caught it. It will be good on the weekends when more kids and people are around to watch."

Sky-diving enthusiast Roger Lim, 53, was also watching the Red Lions, some of whom are his friends.

"It is great that people can get really up close to watch their free fall and landing," the airport aviation safety officer said.

The Red Lions will make jumps at various heartland sites on Aug 7 and 8 as part of the NDP. The actual sites for the National Day celebrations have not been revealed.

The Singapore Armed Forces said on Wednesday that suitability assessment jumps would be conducted from yesterday till July 29. People are advised not to be alarmed and to keep clear of restricted areas.