One sister dead, the other critically injured in Lucky Plaza crash
Their brother tells of his fears after he did not get their Sunday video calls
He suspected something was amiss when he did not get the usual Sunday video calls from his two sisters working as domestic helpers in Singapore.
Mr Reynaldo Nucos' worst fears were confirmed when he called his wife, also a domestic helper here, late on Sunday.
His sisters were among groups of Filipinos celebrating the festive season on a pavement in Nutmeg Road, next to Lucky Plaza, when a car ploughed into them.
One sister, Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the other, Ms Arceli Picar Nucos, 56, is in critical condition in TTSH.
Mr Nucos, who lives in La Union province on Luzon island, told a local radio station his sisters had remitted money to the family for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
He said he and another sister, Alice, a teacher, were working on getting Ms Arlyn's remains to be flown home and to make sure Ms Arceli pulls through.
The sisters had been working in Singapore since 1990, and Ms Arceli was due to return home next month, reported online news website Rappler.
A relative described the sisters as kind and generous in helping to put their nephews and nieces through school.
Ms Ana Marie Nucos, 37, told The Straits Times from the Philippines that the sisters also helped her sister-in-law land a job as a domestic helper here.
"They helped with everything. They were very kind."
The sisters were among six Filipinas hit by the car, which then crashed through a railing and plunged onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit road, taking four victims down with it.
A male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
The six victims were taken to TTSH, where Ms Arlyn and her close friend, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, died from their injuries.
Ms Arceli and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, are still warded.
The New Paper understands that Ms Arceli is in intensive care and has undergone an operation, with another scheduled for today.
Ms Egnal, who is in the high dependency ward, has started talking but is still experiencing pain in her femur, and may need to undergo surgery.
Ms Arceli's cousin and close friends, who declined to be named, told TNP yesterday that she had regained consciousness and was able to recognise faces but could not eat and drink.
The remaining victims - Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37 - were discharged yesterday.
At the mortuary yesterday, a woman claiming to be Ms Leste's relative said she had seen a video of the accident but did not realise Ms Leste was a victim.
Giving her name only as Lynn, 28, she said: "I knew it was her only after I received news from the Philippines."
She said Ms Leste, is survived by a daughter, 21, and a son.
Philippine Embassy consul-general Adrian Bernie Candolada said yesterday that Ms Leste and Ms Arlyn were long-time friends.
He said the embassy has been in touch with the families of the victims and the employers of the deceased victims.
The process of shipping their remains back to the Philippines has begun.
Mr Candolada said of the victims: "All six of them are good friends, and they frequent Lucky Plaza on Sundays to exchange stories over food.
"Many of them have been working in Singapore for a very long time, for at least eight to 10 years."
Filipinos at Lucky Plaza yesterday told TNP their community has been traumatised as many had used the accident scene for gatherings.
Domestic worker Judith Canoy, 47, frequently had picnics there with friends on Sundays.
She said: "My friends and I come here all the time to picnic or just to chit-chat. But after the accident, I will never come back here. It is too traumatic.
"This incident is a big loss to our Filipino community in Singapore because we are all so close to each other."
Accidents such as the tragic crash next to Lucky Plaza on Sunday "cannot be guarded against", said Mr Yeo Guat Kwang yesterday.
The chairman for the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) was replying to media questions whether the CDE would look into the possible hazards of domestic workers gathering at pavements.
"It is not fair to say that the pavement is not a proper place to gather because I think no one can imagine or expect a car (to behave the way it did)," he said.
"Any person could have been in the area because it is near a main entrance. It does not have to do with the design of the area or the conduct of any member of the public."
He said the CDE contacted the daughter of one of the deceased, who had indicated her wish to come here to make the necessary arrangements for her mother but could not afford to.
The CDE is raising money for the families of the victims, Mr Yeo said on its Facebook page. As of 12.15am today, the CDE had raised $29,414 from 222 donors on fund-raising website Giving.sg.
The campaign is slated to end on Jan 29, with all proceeds to go directly to the injured foreign domestic workers and beneficiaries of the deceased victims.
HOSPITAL VISIT
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling visited the victims at Tan Tock Seng Hospital yesterday.
Ms Low said on Facebook: "Many of us were shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of two lives and the injuries suffered. We feel for them all, especially in such a time as this, when families and loved ones gather to celebrate and mark the close of the year together."
Mr Balakrishnan said his ministry is working closely with the Philippine Embassy to help the families involved.
He said on Facebook: "What was supposed to be a day of rest, fellowship and celebration turned into a tragedy." -
