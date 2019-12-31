One sister dead, the other critically injured in Lucky Plaza crash

He suspected something was amiss when he did not get the usual Sunday video calls from his two sisters working as domestic helpers in Singapore.

Mr Reynaldo Nucos' worst fears were confirmed when he called his wife, also a domestic helper here, late on Sunday.

His sisters were among groups of Filipinos celebrating the festive season on a pavement in Nutmeg Road, next to Lucky Plaza, when a car ploughed into them.

One sister, Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the other, Ms Arceli Picar Nucos, 56, is in critical condition in TTSH.

Mr Nucos, who lives in La Union province on Luzon island, told a local radio station his sisters had remitted money to the family for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He said he and another sister, Alice, a teacher, were working on getting Ms Arlyn's remains to be flown home and to make sure Ms Arceli pulls through.

The sisters had been working in Singapore since 1990, and Ms Arceli was due to return home next month, reported online news website Rappler.

A relative described the sisters as kind and generous in helping to put their nephews and nieces through school.

Ms Ana Marie Nucos, 37, told The Straits Times from the Philippines that the sisters also helped her sister-in-law land a job as a domestic helper here.

"They helped with everything. They were very kind."

The sisters were among six Filipinas hit by the car, which then crashed through a railing and plunged onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit road, taking four victims down with it.

A male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The six victims were taken to TTSH, where Ms Arlyn and her close friend, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, died from their injuries.

Ms Arceli and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, are still warded.

The New Paper understands that Ms Arceli is in intensive care and has undergone an operation, with another scheduled for today.

Ms Egnal, who is in the high dependency ward, has started talking but is still experiencing pain in her femur, and may need to undergo surgery.

Ms Arceli's cousin and close friends, who declined to be named, told TNP yesterday that she had regained consciousness and was able to recognise faces but could not eat and drink.

The remaining victims - Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37 - were discharged yesterday.

At the mortuary yesterday, a woman claiming to be Ms Leste's relative said she had seen a video of the accident but did not realise Ms Leste was a victim.

Giving her name only as Lynn, 28, she said: "I knew it was her only after I received news from the Philippines."

She said Ms Leste, is survived by a daughter, 21, and a son.

Philippine Embassy consul-general Adrian Bernie Candolada said yesterday that Ms Leste and Ms Arlyn were long-time friends.

He said the embassy has been in touch with the families of the victims and the employers of the deceased victims.

The process of shipping their remains back to the Philippines has begun.

Mr Candolada said of the victims: "All six of them are good friends, and they frequent Lucky Plaza on Sundays to exchange stories over food.

"Many of them have been working in Singapore for a very long time, for at least eight to 10 years."

Filipinos at Lucky Plaza yesterday told TNP their community has been traumatised as many had used the accident scene for gatherings.

Domestic worker Judith Canoy, 47, frequently had picnics there with friends on Sundays.

She said: "My friends and I come here all the time to picnic or just to chit-chat. But after the accident, I will never come back here. It is too traumatic.

"This incident is a big loss to our Filipino community in Singapore because we are all so close to each other."

