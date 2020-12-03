One-stop portal for women needing help with violence

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and for Education Sun Xueling said others can also visit the website and be equipped with the resources to better support victims of violence.

Women dealing with sexual assault, family violence, workplace harassment or other types of violence can now turn to a new website for assistance.

The portal, dubbed Awareness, Connect, Take Precaution, or A.C.T. Against Violence, has details about who victims can contact and where they can get help.

Launched by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) on Monday, it has information for women and concerned citizens about the types and cycle of violence.

At the launch event at the SCWO headquarters in Waterloo Street, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and for Education Sun Xueling said: "The Government is determined to tackle the issue of family violence.

"This is why the task force on family violence - comprising public agencies, the courts and community partners such as hospitals, family violence specialist centres, crisis shelters and family service centres - was set up earlier this year to create awareness of the issue and provide better support to victims."

Ms Sun said community partnerships were important in the Government's efforts to keep every woman in Singapore safe.

"Through the website, women experiencing violence can receive more information and make more informed choices to address their situation," Ms Sun said.

She added that bystanders and professionals can also visit the website and be equipped with the necessary resources to better support victims of violence.

SCWO president Junie Foo said the new site serves as a one-stop resource for all things related to violence against women.

The website's launch comes amid a spike in cases of violence against women this year.

The SCWO saw a 10 per cent increase in callers requesting assistance during the circuit breaker.

From April 7 to May 6, 476 police reports were filed for offences commonly associated with family violence - 22 per cent higher than the monthly average of 389 before the circuit breaker period.

More information on the website can be found at www.actagainstviolence.com.sg.