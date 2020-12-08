One-stop shop to view all your financial info

Singaporeans can now view their funds and investments on a single online platform instead of having to visit each bank's or government agency's website, saving time and making their financial planning easier and more effective.

This is made possible by the Singapore Financial Data Exchange, or SGFinDex, a free digital service unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat during his opening address at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology yesterday.

"This is the world's first public digital infrastructure that allows a person to sign in using his national digital identity and provide consent to obtain his financial information from different financial institutions and government agencies," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.