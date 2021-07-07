One of two unlinked cases in dormitory, first since June 14

One of the Covid-19 cases reported yesterday stays in a dormitory, the first case reported there since June 14. It is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The other locally transmitted case reported yesterday is also unlinked.

There were eight imported cases. Seven were detected upon arrival, while one contracted Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

The 10 new cases take Singapore's total to 62,640.

The last Covid-19 case residing in a dormitory, reported on June 14, was a 26-year-old Indian national who worked as an electrician and resided at Westlite Juniper in Mandai Estate. He was a close contact of a previous case.

MOH also closed two clusters, including the one linked to Atatcutz Singapore, a barber shop in Bedok.

The second cluster is the one linked to a 61-year-old woman who works at FairPrice in Clementi.

There are currently 22 active clusters, with three to 93 infections each.

Most are well and under observation, but eight require oxygen and three are in critical condition in intensive care units.

Over the last 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to an intensive care unit, or died.

Of these, 20 were unvaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

So far, about 5.8 million doses of vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased to 24 in the past week from 76 in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased to five in the past week from 11 in the week before.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

