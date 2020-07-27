One-year-old baby boy among four new imported coronavirus cases

Two of the four new imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday were Singaporeans or permanent residents who returned to Singapore from Indonesia last Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The first is a 30-year-old female PR and the second is a one-year-old boy, who is a Singapore citizen. MOH did not say if they are related.

The other two cases are work permit holders who arrived from the Philippines on July 14.

All four were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and tested while they were serving their notice.

There were five community cases reported yesterday, comprising one work pass holder and four work permit holders. All are asymptomatic and were detected through proactive testing.

Of the five, two are linked to previous cases or clusters, having been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and placed on quarantine earlier.

The other three are currently unlinked and were detected as a result of MOH's periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

There were 481 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 50,369. Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 472 cases. Of the new cases, 98 per cent are linked to known clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the Giant Hypermarket in Pioneer Mall in Jurong West Street 61, Mustafa Centre, and City Square Mall were added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Tekka Centre and Funan Mall were also new additions on the list, which can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious patients visited to get those who were there to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

With 169 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 45,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 173 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 4,648 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

481 New cases

27 Deaths

5 New cases in community

169 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

45506 Total recovered

50369 Total cases

173 Total in hospital