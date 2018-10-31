ONE°15 Marina Club staff who fought yacht fire lauded for bravery

Months after a yacht fire broke out at the marina where he works, Mr Fadhlul Rahman Abu Bakar still cannot forget his encounter with the victims injured in the blaze.

The fire on March 22 had engulfed a yacht berthed at ONE°15 Marina Club at Sentosa Cove, causing an infant and two maids to suffer severe burns.

The security officer told The New Paper: "(When I saw) the baby, I didn't know what to say.

"To see his mum crying... If it happened to me, I don't know what I would do."

Mr Rahman, 31, and four other marina employees who helped fight the fire were honoured at the annual Hotel Security Awards yesterday.

In a ceremony organised by the Singapore Hotel Association, 19 hotel workers were awarded for bravery, honesty and vigilance, and a record 96 hotels were lauded for their high security standards.

Speaking to TNP on Monday with other award recipients, Mr Rahman said he was at the marina's fire command centre when he was alerted to the fire.

He called the Singapore Civil Defence Force and ran to the scene, cordoning off the area and controlling the crowd there.

He saw the victims, who were being treated by paramedics, only when he returned to the command centre after the fire was put out.

His colleague, Mr Sunasri Samat, 38, said he was refuelling the yacht when its engine exploded and caught fire, which grew too big for him to extinguish alone.

Others quickly arrived to help the senior marina assistant, who was later taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Security executive Nazir Lajis, 36, who joined the firefighting efforts, said they brought out every piece of equipment they could.

Assistant security manager Azhar Hamid, 52, added: "It was very dangerous because the fire was at a fuel dock."

Mr Haikal Saad, a facilities engineer, was the other award recipient.

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa security supervisor Suresh Kumar Govindaraju, 51, was also recognised yesterday after he saved a 10-month-old baby's life last year.

The baby had a high fever and was foaming at the mouth, so Mr Suresh quickly took him to the business centre at the lobby.

Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on an infant for the first time, Mr Suresh was able to revive the baby after a few minutes.

He said: "When you do something, you don't expect anything in return. What you do is just help. It is your duty, you just do it."