Ong Ye Kung hopes 70% to 80% of population can be vaccinated

To keep the population safe from Covid-19, it is best for 70 per cent to 80 per cent or more of the population here, including close to 90 per cent of the elderly, to be vaccinated against the disease, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Seniors are at higher risk of falling seriously ill and dying from the disease, and the higher vaccination numbers are necessary, as children aged below 12 cannot be vaccinated for now, while new and more transmissible variants are spreading. The number of children who are aged up to 11 years is slightly below 506,000.

"Ninety per cent would be very hard to reach, but I am really hoping that for the most vulnerable groups - the seniors - we can approach a figure somewhere near there," he told The Straits Times.

"Two-thirds fully vaccinated by National Day, I deem it an interim milestone. We can and need to go further than that."

Beyond National Day, he said, 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the population could be vaccinated, though this depends on "willingness of our people".

Mr Ong noted experts have said that 80 per cent or more need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the Delta variant of Covid-19, the dominant strain here, and more transmissible than other strains.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of the community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

ENDEMIC

"That doesn't mean the battle will be lost because you can still have an endemic Covid-19 (without) herd immunity.

"People will still get infected, but they will be fine. And so you make Covid-19 more like influenza... " said Mr Ong.

When contacted, Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said: "Herd immunity is actually not a binary concept, in the sense that once we surpass some estimated threshold for herd immunity, the community suddenly becomes safe from large outbreaks."

Instead, the extent and speed of reopening are linked to the risk of infecting the unvaccinated, and thus depend on how quickly Singapore can vaccinate the population, said Prof Teo.

"So, for example, if we hit 50 per cent with both doses, we may relax certain measures. When we hit 60 per cent or 70 per cent, there will be other kinds of relaxation, and eventually, working towards a lifting of most, if not all, the restrictions," he said.