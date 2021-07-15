Ongoing transmission likely at four more KTV outlets: Health Ministry

There is likely an ongoing transmission of the coronavirus at four more KTV lounges and clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They are One Exclusive, Level 9 (L9), Terminal 10 and Club M.

All except one are located at 114 Middle Road. Terminal 10 is in Clarke Quay.

The ministry is investigating Covid-19 infections among social hostesses who frequented these and similar premises, as well as their close contacts.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, these premises will be closed from today to July 29.

The ministry will provide free Covid-19 testing to those who visited the four premises between June 29 and yesterday, and similar KTV lounges and clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, or interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting during this period.

Overall, MOH announced 56 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, of which 42 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

SECOND LARGEST

The KTV cluster now has 54 cases, which make it the second largest cluster here after the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster with 94 cases.

Of yesterday's 56 locally transmitted cases, 17 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while 34 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Five cases are currently unlinked.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted cases so far this year.

There were also four imported cases who were placed on stay-home noticeor isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

All except one were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, 60 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,804. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

60

New cases

51

Community, linked

5

Community, unlinked

4

Imported

36

Deaths

125

In hospital

25

Open clusters

62,804

Total cases