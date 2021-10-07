Online orders on the rise as more people stay home

RedMart orders have gone up by about 15 per cent since Sept 27.

After adding groceries to her cart on the FairPrice phone app last Friday, Madam Irene Tan, 47, realised she could not get them delivered over the weekend, as she usually does.

All weekend delivery slots had been filled and the earliest she could receive her order was on Monday afternoon.

The student care teacher told The Straits Times yesterday: "I am frequently around young children so I prefer buying my essentials online to avoid large crowds."

But she had no choice but to buy her groceries at a physical supermarket over the weekend.

"It was a quick trip, but I had to lug heavy bags of groceries. I guess it is a lesson learnt for me to place my order earlier," Madam Tan added.

Ms Megan Char, 24, who orders groceries from RedMart every Sunday, was surprised she had to pay a delivery fee of $1.50 on Sunday.

"I usually choose a delivery slot on Thursday, and it has always been free. This was the first time I had to pay. It is frustrating, but I understand this could be due to the high demand," the student said.

Most supermarkets, online grocers and food delivery services have seen a spike in orders over the past week as more Singaporeans stayed home after tighter restrictions kicked in on Sept 27.

The measures come amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the community. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 3,577 infections.

Some supermarkets and delivery companies told ST they have ramped up manpower to cope with the increased demand.

FairPrice said it has increased delivery capacity, but availability of delivery slots and times may fluctuate from periods of demand surges.

Its spokesman said: "To ensure as many customers as possible are able to secure delivery slots, FairPrice Online releases new delivery slots daily."

A spokesman for Lazada said daily orders on RedMart, which it owns, have gone up by about 15 per cent since Sept 27.

Shopee Supermarket has also ramped up manpower after a "significant uptick" in demand.

A Grab spokesman said demand for its food delivery service had gone up in the past two weeks. The top grocery items ordered from GrabSupermarket are staples like fresh milk, vegetables and rice.

A foodpanda spokesman told ST that orders on its online grocery store, pandamart, which operates 24/7 and delivers on demand in as fast as 30 minutes, have jumped almost 50 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman for Deliveroo said a survey in January this year had shown a rising trend of Singaporeans ordering groceries through food delivery apps.

Regular customers of food delivery services told ST they have noticed an increase in delivery charges since the recent tightening of Covid-19 curbs.

Mr Lim Heng Yu, a 26-year-old engineer who works from home and often orders lunch via GrabFood, said yesterday: "The delivery charge for the chicken cutlet I wanted to order for lunch today was $5.70, instead of the usual $3.50.

"So I had to find something else for lunch."