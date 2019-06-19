Online photos not real depictions of new on-board ERP units: LTA

The pictures show devices that display information such as traffic conditions and parking fees.

Photos of what was described as the new next-generation on-board Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) units that will be implemented next year have been circulating online.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) clarified that the photos were illustrations used for a 2016 study, and not the actual depictions of the new On-Board Unit (OBU).

Pictures have been shared on online platforms such as Hardware Zone and mycarforum.com and Facebook pages such as Roads.sg.

They show a device that displays additional information such as traffic conditions and parking fees.

A new OBU will be replacing the existing In-Vehicle Unit (IU). The new system will be implemented progressively from next year and there will be an 18-month switch-over period to the new system.

Replacement costs for Singapore-registered vehicles will be paid for by the Government.

LTA reiterated that information such as the progressive migration timeline, processes, and the 18-month transition remain the same as what it had shared in 2016.

LTA added in the post: "We are still testing the equipment for the new ERP system which has not been finalised."

In 2016, LTA had revealed plans for the next-generation ERP system, which operates on distance-based road pricing.

This means that motorists are charged based on the distance travelled on congested roads, which will allow greater flexibility in managing traffic congestion.