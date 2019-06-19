Online photos not real depictions of new on-board ERP units: LTA
Photos of what was described as the new next-generation on-board Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) units that will be implemented next year have been circulating online.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) clarified that the photos were illustrations used for a 2016 study, and not the actual depictions of the new On-Board Unit (OBU).
Pictures have been shared on online platforms such as Hardware Zone and mycarforum.com and Facebook pages such as Roads.sg.
They show a device that displays additional information such as traffic conditions and parking fees.
A new OBU will be replacing the existing In-Vehicle Unit (IU). The new system will be implemented progressively from next year and there will be an 18-month switch-over period to the new system.
Replacement costs for Singapore-registered vehicles will be paid for by the Government.
LTA reiterated that information such as the progressive migration timeline, processes, and the 18-month transition remain the same as what it had shared in 2016.
LTA added in the post: "We are still testing the equipment for the new ERP system which has not been finalised."
In 2016, LTA had revealed plans for the next-generation ERP system, which operates on distance-based road pricing.
This means that motorists are charged based on the distance travelled on congested roads, which will allow greater flexibility in managing traffic congestion.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now