Only 51 per cent of drivers pass PDVL test by June 30 deadline

Almost half of the drivers who obtained an Approval-to-Drive (ATD) concession had not passed the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL) test by the June 30 deadline.

Out of the 42,900 ATD holders, only 22,000, or about 51 per cent, had passed the test as of the deadline.

From July 1, only those who have attained a PDVL or a Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence (TDVL) will be able to provide chauffeured private-hire car services.

The figures, provided to The New Paper by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday, mean that almost half of the 42,900 drivers who were previously able to provide these services cannot do so any more, unless they have a TDVL.

Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has seen demand for the TDVL more than triple since the start of the year.

ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said its TDVL applicants have had a "high passing rate of 90 per cent".

To take the PDVL test, drivers have to attend a PDVL course.

DID NOT SIGN UP

The LTA spokesman said yesterday that 16,900 ATD holders did not sign up for the course and therefore did not do the test.

Of the remaining 4,000 ATD holders who attended the PDVL course, 3,100 failed the test, while the remaining 900 have yet to attempt it.

"With the end of the one-year concession on June 30, ATD concession holders who have not obtained their PDVL but wish to continue providing chauffeured services will need to re-apply for the PDVL," said the LTA spokesman.

"ATD concession holders who have registered for the PDVL course and test before June 30, but have been scheduled for the test in early July, need not re-apply for the PDVL. They will be allowed to continue providing chauffeured services once they obtain the PDVL."

A Grab spokesman told TNP it was working closely with LTA and is exploring other options for its drivers who have not obtained the PDVL.

"Grab is working closely with LTA to ensure that only those who are eligible can continue driving after June 30, while helping to refer drivers without PDVL to e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) for new job opportunities," said the spokesman.

"Those who wish to keep making an income through Grab's platform can also become a GrabFood delivery-partner, and we continue to explore other options to help driver-partners who are unable to drive after June 30."