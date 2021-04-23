Only TraceTogether can be used for check-ins from June 1

The TraceTogether-only SafeEntry rule comes after more than 90 per cent of the population have either downloaded the TraceTogether app or collected the TraceTogether token.

From June 1, visitors may use only the TraceTogether app or token to digitally check in at places with higher foot traffic or where people are likely to be in close proximity.

Known as the TraceTogether-only SafeEntry (TT-only SE), it will be implemented at shopping malls, workplaces, places of worship, educational institutions, restaurants and gyms.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint statement yesterday that the existing requirement for SafeEntry check-ins at large retail stores and supermarkets located inside a mall will be removed.

"This is because all visitors would have already performed TT-only SE check-ins at mall entrances, and the interactions at these venues within the malls are generally more transient," the statement said.

Small retail stores - including pharmacies, convenience stores and heartland provision shops - that were not required to implement SafeEntry but have voluntarily done so should also remove their check-ins to increase convenience for customers.

Following the implementation of TT-only SE, the Ministry of Education (MOE) strongly encourages students to have either the TraceTogether token or app with them at school.

Students will not be denied entry to school should they misplace or forget to take the token to school, said MOE.

"However, if they are involved in external activities at venues that require TT-only SE, they should remember to bring their token or app with them to (be) able to participate in these activities," MOE added.

SNDGG and MOH added that TraceTogether and SafeEntry reduce the average time taken to contact trace from four days to less than 11/2 days.

"More recently, TraceTogether has helped identify 75 individuals who had to be placed under quarantine but would likely not have been picked up through a manual contact tracing process," they said.

"This has been important in ensuring the impact of any local cases detected were immediately contained, with very little further spread in the community. With greater active usage of TraceTogether, the coverage and speed of contact tracing can be further enhanced.

"This will be most important in venues or settings where community spread is most likely to occur."

Other modes of SafeEntry check-ins such as scanning a venue's QR code using a phone camera, using the Singpass app, or scanning of barcodes on personal IDs will be discontinued from June 1.