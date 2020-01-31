Only two visitors per patient allowed at hospitals

Hospitals here have tightened the visitor limit as a precautionary measure against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Only two visitors per patient are now allowed at any one time during visiting hours at general wards in several public hospitals.

A check with the public hospitals showed the previous limit in the general wards was four. The stricter rule has been in place since Jan 25, the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Public hospitals with restrictions include the National University Hospital (NUH), KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Changi General Hospital and Alexandra Hospital.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the other hospitals under the Parkway Pantai group, as well as Raffles Hospital, have also set a two-visitor limit for patients. Previously, these private hospitals did not have a limit.

At least four hospitals - TTSH, NUH, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital - are not allowing young children to visit patients, as children have less immunity to infections.

Some hospitals are also understood to have barred visitors or caregivers with a travel history to China in the past 14 days from entering their patient care areas, including the emergency departments, wards and clinics.