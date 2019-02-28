Operations of essential services will not be affected by cuts

The operations of essential services, such as healthcare, will not be affected by cuts in the foreign worker quotas in the service sector, Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said in Parliament yesterday.

The Manpower and Health ministries will work together to ensure healthcare providers are given "manpower flexibilities" so that there is no disruption in their day-to-day operations, Mr Zaqy added, without elaborating.

The lower quota, which sets the proportion of foreigners on work permits or the S Pass that a company can employ, will take effect in 2020 and 2021.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) said she felt uncertain about the cuts as they would have an impact on the labour-intensive caregiving sector.

"These manpower reductions will have a major impact on our elderly - the very group of pioneer generation and the Merdeka generation seniors whom we want to help age with dignity," said Ms Pereira, who called for a review of the foreign worker quota policy.

Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) suggested having the policy kick in for new workers only and letting businesses retain existing foreign workers who would have gained experience and skills by working in their companies.

"They have invested a lot in training their current workers and it would be a waste to send them back," said Ms Lee.

The previous day, Nominated MP Douglas Foo also urged the Government to be more flexible in implementing the cuts by taking into account the needs of individual businesses in the service industry, as the move will raise labour costs.

Mr Zaqy, responding to Mr Foo, said that depending on the companies' restructuring plans, the Government could calibrate the extent of transitional manpower support to help them cope with the changes.