Operator of pet hotel faces charges of animal abuse

The operator of pet hotel Platinium Dogs Club was slapped with 13 charges yesterday, including nine charges under the Animal and Birds Act.

Charlotte Liew, 31, faces six counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that an animal is provided with adequate and suitable food and water.

She also faces one count each of failing to ensure that an animal is protected from, and rapidly diagnosed of, significant injury or disease, failing to make reasonable efforts to recover a missing animal, as well as causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

Between Dec 21 and Dec 26, 2018, Liew had allegedly failed to feed a Jack Russell terrier named QQ its low-fat diet and did not take it to a vet despite it being unresponsive, which led to the dog's eventual death.

Between Dec 9 and Dec 18 that year, she was also accused of failing to clean a Chow Chow named Whisky and caused it to sit in its urine and faeces for long periods. She also allegedly failed to get immediate medical attention for Whisky.

In January last year, Liew allegedly lied that a Shetland sheepdog named Prince had gone missing and that she did not know what happened to it when asked by an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore officer.

She is also accused of obstructing the course of justice by engaging a pet cremation service to cremate the carcass of Prince, which was evidence relevant to the investigation into the dog's death.

Liew also allegedly tied several dogs to a window grille on a short leash in a room with poor ventilation.

Liew is now out on $15,000 bail and will return to court next month for further mention. - ADELINE TAN