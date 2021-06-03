Optimism bias, Covid fatigue some reasons why safety rules are flouted

A bespectacled elderly man sat below a block of flats in Tiong Bahru, poring over a newspaper - without a mask on. He was alone, and when approached by The Straits Times, he explained that he had a mask and had taken it off only for a while.

Said the 70-year-old retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chee: "For old folks like me, wearing the mask can be suffocating. I find it so hard to breathe. Younger people would find it much easier."

Mr Chee said he was not afraid of catching the virus - he thought he was safe as long as he stayed away from crowded places.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said more than 600 fines were issued to individuals who breached safe distancing and safe management measures from January to March this year. More than 350 of them were issued to those not wearing masks.

A Land Transport Authority spokesman added that its public transport workers encountered an average of 10 cases of commuters not wearing masks every month this year.

Besides not wearing masks, common breaches from January to March also include gathering in larger numbers than the permitted group size and intermingling between groups at food and beverage outlets, said MSE.

From May 16 to June 13, social gatherings are limited to two people, and dining out is no longer allowed.

MSE said that while the public has generally complied with the new measures since they were announced, there is a minority that has been non-complaint.

Over two days, in Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru and Chinatown, ST found at least 15 people not wearing masks, and 18 groups of people that exceeded the two-person limit. Most were in void decks or at common areas around the various neighbourhoods.

Dr Cherie Chan, president of the Singapore Psychological Society, said people might choose to flout rules for social connection, to escape from an unsafe environment, or due to optimism bias, where an individual believes that a negative event - in this case, getting infected with Covid-19 - would not befall them.

People might also flout rules because of Covid-19 fatigue.

Dr Annabelle Chow, clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said repeated exposure to pandemic-related news will eventually diminish the initial feelings of anxiety and caution about the virus.