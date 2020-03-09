Options aplenty for parents during the March school holidays

The Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport has introduced free admissions until March 31 with any receipt.

Student journalist Nurafiqah Daud trying out the trampolines at Bounce Singapore in Orchard Cineleisure.

Together with her husband, she had planned to take her two children to Japan during the March school holidays.

But a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country led Ms Vanessa Tan, 46, to cancel the family's vacation.

With the March school holidays just around the corner, parents have to now think of other ways to entertain their children.

"We might do a staycation instead, perhaps at a hotel in Changi," said Ms Tan.

For Ms Guevarra, 41, a senior administrative executive, the outdoors are a welcome alternative.

The mother of two girls, who avoided making travel plans, said: "My kids wanted to go to the park. They enjoy going there to cycle or play in the sand. We prefer outdoor activities."

Local attractions and theme parks are taking the opportunity to draw the crowds back.

Said Mr David Lim, general manager of Bounce Singapore: "We are going all out this March school holidays. The uncertainty around regional travel may have a positive impact on our business."

The indoor trampoline park is going ahead with its holiday camps and rolling out discounted rates for its tickets.

Mr Lim told The New Paper his team has implemented temperature screening measures, and cleaning has been stepped up at the facility.

Science Centre Singapore has responded to the virus outbreak in similar fashion. Besides a one-for-one tickets deal, it will conduct workshops where guests can make their own hand sanitiser or temperature probes.

Said a spokesman for the centre: "We hope that through our March activities and promotions, more Singaporeans will be encouraged to visit the Science Centre and its group of attractions."

SENTOSA

Resorts World Sentosa launched its March Getaway package, which includes accommodation, breakfast, one-day attraction passes and dining credits of $258 (before additional charges).

Mr Mui Pong, 42, who has two children aged 8 and 9, said her family might check out the Canopy Park because of its free admission.

The Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport has introduced free admissions until March 31 with any receipt.

Meanwhile, day passes at Wild Wild Wet, a water theme park in Downtown East, are going at a promotional rate of $9.

For those seeking a quieter break, check out the Hello SingLit! book fair, which runs from March 13 to 16 at Bedok Town Square, and the Arts In Your Neighbourhood initiative, which offers a slew of musical and literary activities tailored for children.

Admission to the National Gallery Singapore is also free this month.