Orchard Central, Bugis Junction among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Orchard Central and Bugis Junction were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

At least one patient visited Da Long Yi Hot Pot restaurant in Orchard Central. Xiao Long Kan Hotpot restaurant and Starbucks in Bugis Junction were also visited by at least one patient. Also added to the list of places patronised by infected persons were Don Dae Bak Restaurant at 35 Kreta Ayer Road, a McDonald's at Pasir Ris Sports Complex and Mei Heong Yuen Dessert at Temple Street.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients were present for at least 30 minutes so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned.

Forty new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. Among them were seven imported cases, including a one-year-old from India.

The infant, a short-term visit pass holder, was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday.

The six other imported cases included patients who had arrived separately from Bangladesh, India, Brazil and the United States.

All were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices.

There was one case in the community; a work pass holder who was detected through rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors. MOH said close contacts of the patient, a 24-year-old woman from China, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 32 new coronavirus infections announced yesterday.

By the number

40

New cases

1

New cases in community

7

Imported cases

56,852

Total cases

27

Deaths

91

Discharged yesterday

55,734

Total recorvered

86

Total in hospital