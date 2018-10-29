Organising birthdays for less privileged children

Kids and guests surrounding a table with cakes and goodies during a birthday celebration with 250 guests at a chalet earlier this year. Birthday Brigade sometimes celebrates birthdays for several kids if their birthdays fall close to each other.

Moved by the story of a woman who went without a month's medical treatment so that she could buy her son a birthday cake, Mr Ridjal Noor decided to do something to help less privileged children celebrate their birthdays.

The businessman roped in a friend Lubis Ratno to start Birthday Brigade SG (BBSG) in June last year. The non-profit organisation now organises one birthday party a month for underprivileged children.

Mr Lubis, a police officer at Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre, also volunteers with five to six other non-profit organisations.

He is the main coordinator of the Birthday Brigade, managing logistics, preparations and the delegation of duties to volunteers.

The first birthday party it organised took place in June last year, and the birthday boy wanted Spider-Man to make an appearance.

"We started as a motley crew: a bunch of friends who wanted to make the boy's dream come true," said Mr Lubis, 39.

He added: "I feel that they (the kids) think that birthday parties aren't applicable to them because of their financial status - it is something they see only in the movies or that their classmates get to enjoy, but I want to let them know that it can be a reality for them."

The group has organised 16 birthday celebrations so far, with themes featuring everything from cats and unicorns to K-pop and football.

It works closely with Project Goodwill Aid, a volunteer group providing food and financial support to those with low income living in rental homes, mainly single mothers.

Most of BBSG's birthday kids are recommended by the volunteer group.

These children come from single-parent families where the father is in jail, or backgrounds where there is abuse or families where both parents are ill and unable to work.

So far, the group has about 40 volunteers, including teachers, business owners, flight attendants and even a ship captain.

While it organises just one party a month now, this involves a lot of planning and logistics and the group would like to rotate volunteers to prevent fatigue, Mr Lubis said.

He said of his hopes for BBSG: "I hope for it to be more of a full-time outfit where the organisation doesn't have to worry about the lack of volunteers and has enough resources to hold bigger parties for more kids."