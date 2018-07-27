Our Nation in Photographs

Mr Stanley Chee and his shot of the NDP fireworks.

Mr Tedd Jong Wei and his photo of the crowd at the NDP.

Do you see the beauty in taking photographs of ordinary Singaporean sights? How much do you know about Total Defence?

For Mr Stanley Chee, Total Defence represents a strong and free nation.

"I want to capture the moment when I can show people what Singapore truly is through one picture," he told The New Paper.

The avid photographer, 46, is a participant of this year's We Are Total Defence (WATD) Photo Challenge, which was launched on Monday.

As this week's theme for the photo challenge is on Our Community, Mr Chee submitted photos of the National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals as he wanted to photograph spectators enjoying themselves at NDP.

Mr Chee began taking pictures of the NDP eight years ago, because he enjoys capturing the atmosphere of this big celebration. He would shoot at NDP rehearsals each week to take the best pictures of varying scenes from different locations.

Mr Chee picked up photography after being inspired by Instagram, but Mr Tedd Jong Wei pursued photography after being influenced by a module he took in polytechnic.

For Mr Jong, 24, taking photographs of NDP rehearsals is a way of documenting the many subtle aspects of NDP, including the spectators, fireworks display and performances.

The university student feels that NDP is a precious event to be thankful for.

Mr Jong decided to participate in the WATD Photo Challenge because he finds it an interesting challenge to take thematic photographs each week.

The diverse themes provide new perspectives for photographers to showcase Singapore, instead of the conventional image of military parades often associated with Total Defence.

For this week's theme on community, Mr Jong wishes to capture the spirit behind his housing estate in Queenstown, which he has lived in since 2009.

The student wishes to capture Singapore through his pictures, to present the nation beyond what the public eye normally sees.

He acknowledges the power of photographs in mobilising the public's support and building a sense of community among viewers.

Mr Jong told TNP: "I want to emphasise what is worth defending in our country and to show appreciation towards those on the frontline through my photographs."

WHAT

We Are Total Defence Photo Challenge

WHEN

Now to Aug 12, 11.59pm.

HOW

1. Like We Are Total Defence Facebook page and follow on Facebook and follow on Instagram

2. Take a photo according to the weekly theme and upload it on Facebook or Instagram (profiles/posts must be made public).

3. Include two hashtags:

#WeAreTotalDefence and

#WeAreTotalDefenceOurCommunity

4. Describe your photo in less than 50 words.

PRIZES

Stand a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 worth of Challenger vouchers and become the special event photographer for National Day Parade (NDP) 2019.