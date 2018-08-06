Our Tampines Hub now houses a community club

Already boasting a wide range of public services, Our Tampines Hub can add one more to its stable with the relocation of Tampines Central Community Club (CC) to the integrated development yesterday.

"We want to see this as one big community centre for all and for everyone to go to the community centre that best meets your needs and is nearer to you," Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the first anniversary celebration of Our Tampines Hub.

The integrated community and lifestyle hub, which officially opened in August last year, was built with feedback from 15,000 residents. It welcomed its 20th million visitor in May this year.

STREAMLINE

Mr Heng told reporters the Tampines Central CC was relocated to streamline the operations of the various CCs in the estate. He said co-locating it in Our Tampines Hub saves space and manpower and that the Government is also studying future co-location plans to place multiple government and public services in one facility.

"Co-location allows us to serve residents better. As to the format of the co-location and how best to do it, we have to study that carefully and see which one has worked better, and what would serve Singapore's needs and interests in the coming years," he said.

Other centres in Tampines will also be renovated in the next two to three years.

The relocated CC, which was originally in Tampines Avenue 5, has started operations and will now look into collaborating with stakeholders and agencies there, according to a press release from Our Tampines Hub.- NG JUN SEN