Over $1.1 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes seized, 3 men nabbed

Three men have been arrested by the police for allegedly importing more than 1.5 million packets of counterfeit cigarettes worth more than an estimated $1.1 million in street value.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said in a joint press release yesterday that the men, aged between 41 and 49, had allegedly imported the cigarettes in three containers.

Singapore Customs first acted on a notice given by the right holder of the trademark on March 20 and seized the three containers.

The goods had been imported into Singapore and were waiting to be re-exported to other countries.

The case was then referred to the Criminal Investigation Department whose officers simultaneously raided eight locations on May 28, which resulted in the arrests.

The locations included Punggol Drive, Hillview Avenue, Teck Whye Lane, Clementi Avenue 2 and Beach Road.

The right holder has instituted infringement action against the importer and other parties.

Civil proceedings are ongoing.

If convicted of importing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, the men can be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both. - NUR HIDAYA JAMAL