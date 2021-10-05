Over 11,000 firms sign up for antigen rapid test kits from Government

The free kits will be used by employees who work on-site to test themselves over a two-month period.

More than 11,000 companies have applied to receive antigen rapid test (ART) kits from the Government, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times.

Of these companies, 4,200 have already received the kits and the rest will get theirs later this week as Singapore transits to being a Covid-19 resilient nation, amid a high vaccination rate.

These free kits, which are provided to eligible employees who work on-site, will be used for self-testing purposes over a two-month period.

AT WORK OR HOME

MOH said: "The tests, which must be done once every week for eight weeks (regardless of vaccination status), can be administered by individuals at home or at the work premises.

"This is left to the discretion of the company, depending on existing work arrangements."

The eight-week rostered routine testing regime was first announced during a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 here on Sept 6.

Last week, ST reported that more than 1.2 million kits have been set aside for public officers working across 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards.

On Sunday, MOH said each employee who works on-site can receive eight ART kits each, but did not mention how many kits have been distributed in total.

Companies applying for the kits should have processes to ensure the weekly testing of staff is conducted properly.

Test results should be recorded and appropriate follow-up actions adhered to, said MOH.

It added: "When requested by the Government, companies should be able to show that such processes have been put in place.

"If non-compliance to the testing requirements is found, companies will be required to refund the cost of the test kits."

To apply, companies can visit form.gov.sg/#!/613b13fe185c6c0012525790

They will be prompted to log in with their CorpPass and provide information such as the number of on-site employees.