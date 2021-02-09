Over 110,000 locals hired in first two months of job scheme

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo speaking to jobseekers and their employers during a visit to SearchAsia.

More than 110,000 local jobseekers were hired by 26,000 companies under a government scheme that subsidises wages, in the first two months of its implementation.

This was double the 50,000 or so who were employed during the inaugural month of the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) scheme in September, according to preliminary estimates.

About half of them were aged 40 and above, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

Commenting on the response to the hiring scheme, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said during a visit to employment agency SearchAsia on Monday: "The JGI has taken off with a good momentum so far, but it is as yet unclear how much of the hiring momentum will be sustained.

"We will continue to help the jobseekers move into new roles, and we also urge employers that still face difficulties in hiring to review their recruitment practices."

She added: "Given how uneven the recovery is likely to be, there could still be churn underneath the steady top-line figures.

"So that's something that we have to keep in mind."

The JGI seeks to spur companies to hire more locals, with $1 billion set aside to provide wage support for these workers.

Companies that hire local workers from September last year to this month will receive a subsidy of 25 per cent of the first $5,000 of their gross monthly salaries for up to one year.

The co-payment goes up to 50 per cent for workers aged 40 and above.

In total, eligible companies can receive up to $15,000 for each local hire aged below 40, and $30,000 for each local hire aged 40 and above.

MOM noted that the top hiring sectors included food services, wholesale trade, professional services, retail and construction.

Asked if the scheme could be extended beyond this month, Mrs Teo said MOM, the labour movement and employers have been in discussions with the Ministry of Finance.

BUDGET

She added that the Budget announcement on Feb 16 will touch on a range of schemes and the plans for each.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo called on employment agencies to help locals find jobs they might not have necessarily seen themselves in.

To facilitate this, MOM introduced the Human Capital Partnership (Employment Agencies) mark yesterday to recognise progressive employment firms that help companies strengthen their Singapore core, which complements the Government's efforts to boost local hiring.

SearchAsia was one of the first five recruitment firms that received the mark.