Over 1,500 tech-related jobs at virtual career fair starting tomorrow

More than 1,500 technology-related jobs across various sectors are on offer at a virtual career fair that starts tomorrow.

Over 100 organisations are participating in the two-week Smart Nation and U: Virtual Career Fair, including e-commerce platform Shopee and Standard Chartered Bank, as well as public agencies such as the Government Technology Agency and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The positions offered vary from those that require deeper expertise, such as software developers who need coding skills, to "tech-lite" roles that do not require a tech background but may involve the use of tech on the job.

One such tech-lite job on offer is that of a digital warehouse assistant. The employee will need to use automation tools, such as machines and software, to manage goods in a warehouse.

There are also openings for system engineers, digital marketers, business analysts and data analysts.

The National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) is organising the virtual fair with support from unions, employers and the Government.

The fair is part of the Smart Nation and U event organised by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and NTUC. The event was launched yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at The URA Centre.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister, said that the tech sector remains a bright spot for businesses and workers.

"In the coming years, technology and a growing digital economy will create many new opportunities and good jobs for our people," he said.

But Singapore must ensure that its workers are ready for the digital world, he noted, adding: "Digital literacy and even basic coding will be core to the workforce of the future. We are therefore starting young in schools and upskilling our workers throughout life."

The Smart Nation and U event, which seeks to highlight opportunities for workers and businesses to upskill and transform digitally, will also feature physical fairs on tech-focused jobs and skills.

Details on the fairs, webinars and the Smart Nation and U event can be found at go.gov.sg/SNU