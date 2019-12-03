Over $1,600 lost to lucky draw scams since January

At least three lucky draw scams amounting to over $1,600 have been reported between January and November this year, the police said.

Yesterday, the police released an advisory to warn people against such scams.

Victims in these scams got a call from unknown overseas numbers informing them that they had won a lucky draw.

Then, they were instructed to pay various fees and charges to claim the winnings.

If they did not comply, the victims were threatened with arrests by the police.

Photographs of police officers in uniform and a picture of a police report were also sent to the victims.

One victim was purportedly told to contact an officer, the police said.

The police advisory said: "Ignore any instructions provided by the caller or message sender to make payments by remitting money or purchasing online credits and gift cards.

"Winning a lucky draw should not require any payments to be made to claim the prize."

For more information, call the anti-scam helpline 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg.

Alternatively, call the police hotline 1800-255-0000 or go online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI