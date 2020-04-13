Over 200 fines of $300 issued for non-compliance of measures

NEA officers at Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre yesterday morning. From yesterday, enforcement officers will no longer issue written warnings, and anyone found flouting circuit breaker measures will be fined $300.

More than 200 composition fines of $300 were issued to members of the public who did not comply with elevated safe distancing measures across Singapore yesterday, as stiffer penalties for such breaches kicked in, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Police assistance was required for more than 20 non-cooperative cases.

The number of fines was much fewer compared with the 3,000 warnings issued on Saturday, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post last night.

"Singaporeans are conducting themselves well in public. Thank you to the many people who chose to stay at home," he said.

But he added: "As we begin a new week, I am clear that we will not hesitate to take action against those who continue to flout safe distancing measures. We will give no quarter to stubborn pockets of people in some public spaces."

The minister warned on Saturday that first-time offenders will be fined $300 and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases, after reports that there were still too many people not taking the measures seriously.

Previously, first-time offenders were issued a written warning, while second-time offenders were fined $300, and those nabbed a third time charged in court.

Yesterday, 30 fines of $300 were issued for non-compliance of safe distancing measures at or near markets and hawker centres, said the National Environment Agency.

Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board said last night they instructed 30 businesses that remained open despite providing non-essential services to cease operations.

THREE BUSINESSES FINED

The agencies also fined three establishments $1,000 each for failing to enforce safe distancing measures despite earlier warnings.

The infringements by Putien at 127 Kitchener Road, Komala's Vege Mart at 125 Dunlop Street and Jollibee next to Causeway Point, included failing to implement a crowd management system and allowing customers and deliverymen to crowd together without a 1m spacing between one another.

Two food deliverymen were also fined $300 each for not complying with safe distancing measures.