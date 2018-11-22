Over $300,000 worth of drugs seized, Three arrested

Drugs estimated to be worth more than $305,000 were seized by CNB on Tuesday.

Three suspected drug offenders and drugs estimated to be worth more than $305,000 were seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

On Tuesday evening, CNB officers in the area of Marsiling Lane spotted a 27-year-old Singaporean man taking a white plastic bag from his 11th storey flat to the 6th storey.

Shortly after, officers spotted a second suspect, a 30-year-old Singaporean man, loitering on the 6th storey.

He went to the first storey, where he was arrested.

CNB officers recovered 12 bundles of cannabis, totalling about 1.31kg, from a white plastic bag he was carrying.

Upon raiding the flat of the 27-year-old suspect, officers recovered a total of about 2.94kg of heroin, 520g of Ice, 142 Erimin-5 tablets, 87 Ecstasy tablets and 17g of cannabis.

The suspect took the officers to the 7th-storey lift landing area where a red plastic bag containing 500 Erimin-5 tablets was recovered.

Later the same evening, a 42-year-old Malaysian man, suspected to be an associate of the 27-year-old suspect, was nabbed at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Officers found about 1.97kg of cannabis, wrapped in various black bundles, in his motorcycle.

He led the officers to about 234g of cannabis hidden behind a pipe in a multi-storey carparknear Marsiling Drive.

Investigations are underway.

The CNB said: "2.94kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,400 abusers for a week. 3.53kg of cannabis is enough to feed the addiction of about 500 abusers for a week." - CHEOW SUE-ANN