Over 303,300 people, groups make climate action pledge

More than 300 people - participants and organisers of an event at Suntec City convention centre - took out their phones at the start to make a pledge together.

They promised to work towards goals such as making a commitment to recycle, using energy efficient devices and conserving water to reduce their carbon footprints.

This took the number of individuals, schools and organisations who have signed the climate action pledge launched in January by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, to more than 303,300.

Among those who signed at the RHT Asean Summit 2018 yesterday was Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, who also delivered the keynote address.

The event organised by law firm RHTLaw Taylor Wessing was attended by business leaders, industry experts and ambassadors from Asean nations, among others.

South-east Asia is one of the most vulnerable regions to natural disasters and climate change, said Dr Khor.

She said: "The impact of these climate-related disasters is magnified in today's interconnected world and can affect economies and societies beyond national boundaries.

"We are working with fellow Asean countries to ensure that Asean remains resilient and united against increasing environmental risks, while transforming our economies to be more innovative and future-ready."

She said there were several platforms to open up new opportunities for sustainable growth in the region.

These include the Asean Smart Cities Network for South-east Asian countries to collaborate.

