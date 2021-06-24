Over 3kg of cannabis seized, 3 Singaporeans, one foreigner arrested

In a separate incident, duty unpaid cigarettes were concealed in metal planks in the cargo compartment of a truck.

The drugs which were seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Siglap Walk.

Baked goods and butter believed to be infused with cannabis and over 3kg of the drug were seized in a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday morning.

Three Singaporeans and a foreign national were arrested in the drug bust, where 3,159g of cannabis, 14g of methamphetamine (also known as Ice), 9g of cocaine, 79 Ecstasy tablets, one Erimin-5 tablet, 108 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and 51 pieces of drug-laced baked goods were seized.

CNB officers found the drugs, estimated to be worth more than $57,000, and $4,100 in cash after raiding a residential unit in the vicinity of Siglap Walk.

A man, 30, and a woman, 25, who are both Singaporean, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

A Singaporean man, 25, and a 38-year-old male foreign national who later went to the same unit separately were also arrested. Investigations are ongoing. The drugs seized in the operation is sufficient to feed about 520 cannabis abusers for a week, CNB said.

It added that even though cannabis has been decriminalised or legalised in some countries, adverse effects associated with cannabis use corroborate with the position that it should remain an illicit drug in Singapore.

Assistant commissioner and deputy director of CNB (Operations) Leon Chan said: "Singapore stands firm in our belief that every person should have the right to live in an environment free of drugs.

"CNB will continue to conduct rigorous, well-timed enforcement operations to neutralise drug activities, and keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs."

In another incident last Friday, the Singapore Customs nabbed four Singaporean men, aged between 21 and 48, and seized 2,982 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The officers observed two trucks parked next to each other - a driver was in one vehicle - at a heavy vehicle carpark at Yishun Avenue 7 where three men were seen transferring long pieces of metal planks from one truck to the other.

"Officers moved in to conduct a check and found 2,982 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, some of which were still concealed in metal planks in the cargo compartment of one of the trucks," said the Singapore Customs in a press release yesterday.

The total duty and Goods and Services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $254,660 and $20,430, respectively.

Court proceedings are ongoing against three men while investigations are ongoing against the fourth.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.